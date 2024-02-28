Dallas-Fort Worth cools down after grueling record hot days. Here’s when rain arrives

A cold front blew into Dallas-Fort Worth early Wednesday gusting northerly winds of 25-35 mph cooling the region’s recent unseasonably hot daytime highs back below normal temperatures, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth forecast.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 50s after a chilly morning with wind chill values dipping below freezing for the first time in over a week. By Thursday morning, North Texas can expect showers spreading across the region.

“Much cooler weather has settled in across North and Central Texas behind a strong cold front,” the NWS report states. “Temperatures will stay below seasonal normals through tomorrow, with showers spreading across the region starting early on Thursday morning.”

It was only Monday when the Metroplex broke the day’s heat mark (90 in 1917) when the weather station at Dallas Fort Worth Airport recorded 94 degrees. It was hot but not enough to topple the February record of 96 degrees set in 1904.

Not much moisture is accompanying the next front rolling in and the NWS does not expect any extreme weather events.

“Instability will be somewhat limited, but there may be enough to allow for a few elevated thunderstorms with nothing more than some rumbles of thunder,” Fort Worth meteorologist Hunter Reeves writes on the NWS website.

Warmer conditions will return Friday and into the weekend as highs in the mid- to high-70s returns to the region. Expect highs on Saturday and Sunday to reach into the mid 80s.