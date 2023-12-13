Can Dallas-Fort Worth dream of a white Christmas in 2023? Here’s what the forecast tells us

It may not matter if you’ve been naughty or nice. If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas for Dallas-Fort Worth this year, Santa may not have you covered.

What the National Weather Service extended forecast shows will disappoint those hoping for some snow in December.





“Sometimes forecasts at this extended range are inaccurate, but because there is no cold air mass forecast anywhere in the country, we have high confidence that no snow will occur around Christmas this year,” according to the NWS.

⚡ More trending stories:

→ Sneezing? Watery eyes? A Texas tree is to blame.

→ Lost tortoise in Texas travels 50 miles

→ In Texas, who goes first at four-way stops?

Earlier this year, pronouncements of an El Nino weather pattern arriving this month gave hope to many that we might see snow. Many parts of North Texas flirted with an earlier-than-normal occurrence of freezing temperature. Only last week, the Dallas-Fort Worth area was talking about the “light freeze” that came with a cold front.

An unseasonably warm air mass will encompass much of the country leading up to Christmas Day. Sometimes forecasts at this extended range are inaccurate, but because there is no cold air mass forecast anywhere in the country, we have high confidence that no snow will occur around Christmas this year.

A Washington Post analysis concludes that for the second year in a row, weather models are predicting “low chances of snow leading up to and on Christmas, continuing a disappointing trend for snow lovers tied to human-caused climate change.”





According to its review of National Oceanic and Air Administration data, climate change “has been shrinking the odds of seeing a white Christmas.”

North Texas can expect temperatures on Christmas Day to be practically balmy and certainly above normal.

“We can say with 80% confidence the highs will be anywhere from mid 50s to low 70s and lows will be in the mid 30s to mid 50s which is above normal,” according to the NWS.