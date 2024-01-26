Dallas-Fort Worth to enjoy dry end of January. Here’s when rain’s expected back in region

After rain subsides this weekend, North Texas will close out January dry before precipitation comes back early next month.

North Texans will see one more bout of rain this week on Friday afternoon and evening as a few showers and thunderstorms are expected, said David Bonnette, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office.

By Saturday, a cold front moves in bringing wind gusts between 15 to 20 mph and rain will be gone. Temperatures Saturday will be in the low 50s, but it will feel chillier outside thanks to the wind, Bonnette said.

Sunday and early next week will be mild and quiet as temperatures hover in the 60s.

North Texas will see an increase in moisture heading into February.

“Too soon to tell specifics, but look for the rain to come back in early February,” Bonnette said.

Many North Texans will be glad after today’s rains move on. It’s been a wet week.

The NWS station at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport has recorded 1.1 inches of rain since Sunday. The wettest day of the week came on Monday with 0.49 inches of rain recorded.

In total, the NWS station at the airport has recorded 2.44 inches of rain for the month.