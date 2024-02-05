Dallas-Fort Worth eyes more rain even as it dries out from the weekend’s thunderstorms

Dallas-Fort Worth starts the week drying out from the rain and thunderstorms over the weekend and temperatures across the area are expected to warm up going into the end of the work week, but rain and more storms will possibly be back by early next week, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth office.

“As of now it looks like the best rain chances (40-50%) will reside along/east of I-35,” wrote Fort Worth meteorologist Miles Langfeld on the NWS website..

Langfeld wrote that “sufficient instability may be in place for a few stronger thunderstorms” a week from today.

The first half of this week will be rain-free with highs generally in the 60s and lows in the 40s . Warmer temperatures are expected the second half of the week with lows mainly in the 50s and highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Rain chances will make their return to the forecast toward the end of the work week and into the weekend.

⚡ More trending stories:

→Want to make $275,000 a year and work from home?

→Is COVID variant JN.1 too smart for home test kits? What science says.

→Here's why your 2024 tax refund may be delayed.

For now, cloudy skies will keep temperatures Monday morning in the 40s even as brisk winds arrive making it feel colder than it is “with a few areas across North Texas and far western Central Texas seeing wind chills after daybreak in the 30s,” according to the NWS. The good news? The sun will come out later in the day to keep highs across the region in the 60s.

As the cloud cover dissipates, temperatures on Tuesday morning will make things feel winter-like again, with most of the region seeing lows in the 30s and the Metroplex in the 40s. The cooling is because of the phenomenon meteorologists call radiational cooling, or when heat from the Earth’s surface escapes into the atmosphere with a clear sky.

As the work week winds down, it will get warmer across North Texas by Thursday.

“A gradual warm-up is expected through the end of the work week with afternoon highs in the lower to mid-70s expected by Thursday,” Langfeld wrote.

That’s 10-15 degrees above-average for this time of year, he added.