Dallas-Fort Worth groceries 17% pricier than last year. How much more are you paying for each item?

Dallas-Fort Worth grocery prices jumped 16.8% in the last year, the largest increase since March 1974, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday.

Overall prices in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area surged 9.2% over the last year, according to the September Consumer Price Index. Food prices (groceries and restaurants) rose 14.2%, with fruits and vegetables up by 21.9% and other groceries up by 20.8%.

Restaurant prices took less of a hit than groceries, but increased 11.1% since a year ago.

And energy prices rose 21.7%, largely because of an increase in electricity prices. Prices for everything else are up 7.2%, the largest increase since the index was published in 1983.

Consumer Price Index, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area – September 2022

In the last two months, area prices rose 0.5%, with food up by 2.4%, mainly due to price increases for fruits and vegetables (up by 8.2%) and other groceries (up by 3.2%). Meanwhile, energy prices fell 9.8%, thanks to lower gas prices. All other items increased by 1.5% in August and September.

How much more are North Texans paying for groceries?

Here’s the percent increase in prices from September 2021 to September 2022:

Cereals and bakery products: 12.4%

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs: 12.5%

Dairy: 19.1%

Fruits and vegetables: 21.9%

Nonalcoholic beverages: 13.7%

Alcoholic beverages: 5.4%