Dallas-Fort Worth in for a hot week with sizzling temperatures and soaring heat index

After several weeks of rain and thunderstorms, the summer heat finally settled in to stay in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

The high temperatures aren’t going anywhere fast.

The heat index Sunday was 105 with temperatures in the upper 90s. The emergency medical services implemented an extreme weather response procedure around 1 p.m. Sunday due to the heat index.

High temperatures will remain in the 90s throughout the week, said National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers, but the heat index should drop by Tuesday. As the humidity declines Tuesday, the heat index should dip below 100.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in North Texas on Sunday night, but most showers likely will remain west of the Metroplex. Rain is not in the forecast the rest of this week.

With the summer heat in full swing, Sellers reminded people to stay hydrated, take breaks from being outside in the sun and to not leave children or pets in cars.

MedStar paramedics treated nine people for what appeared to be heat-related emergencies Saturday, according to a news release.