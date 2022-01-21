Dallas-Fort Worth radio personality charged with producing child pornography

Dallas-Fort Worth DJ Clois Glenn Raborn, a 49-year-old known for his occasional appearance on 97.1’s “The Russ Martin Show,” was charged with production of child pornography on Wednesday, the Justice Department announced in a news release.

Chad E. Meacham, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said in the release Raborn produced sexually explicit images of a prepubescent child. He was charged Wednesday and made his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon. A detention hearing has been set for the morning of Jan. 26.

Law enforcement conducted a forensic analysis of Rabron’s laptop after his roommate discovered lewd images of underage children on it, according to the release.

That triggered an investigation by the Secret Service field office in Dallas and Euless police starting in March 2021, in which the forensic analysis turned up images of a man, believed to be Raborn, engaging in sexual acts with a young girl, according to the Justice Department’s release.

The mother of the child confirmed her daughter’s identity based on images of her face “and other items,” according to the release. She told law enforcement she recognized Raborn’s hand in some of the images. She said her daughter was likely between the ages of 4 and 6 when the images were taken, according to the release.

If convicted, Raborn faces up to 30 years in a federal prison.