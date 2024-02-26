Is Dallas-Fort Worth ready for near-record temperatures? Low 90s, weather service says

It is going to feel like Dallas-Fort Worth went from winter to summer seemingly overnight.

The high temperature for Monday is expected to hit the low 90s, although not a record, it will be plenty hot for many in North Texas this early in the year.

“Record-breaking heat is likely across much of North and Central Texas tomorrow afternoon, mainly along and west of the I-30corridor where a stationary dry line will remain fixed in place,” National Weather Service meteorologist Hunter Reeves writes. “There is a medium chance [50-60%] for high temperatures to exceed 95 degrees [Tuesday] across much of our western counties.”

Our first day of 90-degree temperatures is forecast for Monday, February 26. DFW and Killeen are forecast to hit 90 degrees, with Waco close behind.

A dry line is a weather phenomenon that is characterized by a boundary separating moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and dry air from the desert southwest in the United States. This boundary can lead to the development of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes when the moist, warm air clashes with the dry, cool air. Dry lines are most common in the central United States during the spring and summer months.

Expect above normal temperatures to persist Tuesday, Reeves said.

“Dry, warm, and occasionally breezy conditions will lead to an elevated fire threat through this period for locations along and west of the I-30 corridor,” the Fort Worth meteorologist added.

For those anticipating the bluebonnet blooms, this round of above normal temperatures is a welcome development. The purple blooms are the pride of Texas, adopted by the 27th Texas Legislature as the state flower on March 7, 1901. Bluebonnets get their name from the flower’s individual bloom’s resemblance to the sunbonnets women wore to guard against the grueling Texas sun.

The Metroplex has seen 90-plus degrees in February six times, hitting an all-time high in 1904 with 96. The earliest the region experienced a 90-degree day in February was in 1911 with 91. Last year, North Texas recorded its first 90-degree day on Feb. 21.

But by Tuesday evening a strong cold front will roll in and cool things down considerably, the NWS states.

“A significantly cooler air mass will enter behind the cold front, bringing much more seasonable temperatures for the mid- to late-week period. In fact, daytime temperatures will reverse course and become 5 to 10 degrees below normal both Wednesday and Thursday,” according to the NWS website.