Dallas-Fort Worth real estate agents arrested in connection with siege of U.S. Capitol

Kaley Johnson

Two more North Texans were arrested and charged in connection the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Two real estate agents, Katherine Schwab and Jason Hyland, took Hyland’s private plane to D.C. to join a rally of Trump supporters, according to the FBI. They were joined by Jenna Ryan, a Frisco real estate agent who was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged in connection with the insurrection. A fourth member of the group has not been publicly identified.

According to the FBI, Schwab, Hyland and Ryan joined the crowd of people who stormed inside the U.S. Capitol.

Hyland is charged with disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to records in the Eastern District of Texas federal court. Schwab was arrested on Feb. 1 and is charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to records in the Northern District of Texas court.

Details of the specific allegations against Schwab were not available because the criminal complaint against her was sealed.

Schwab, Hyland, Ryan and a fourth, unnamed person planned their trip to D.C. in a text message group called “Patriot flight,” which Hyland showed the FBI, according to a criminal complaint filed against Hyland.

Jason Hyland (circled), Jenna Ryan and Katie Schwab, three Dallas-Fort Worth real estate agents, have been charged in connection to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The three took a group photo at US Trinity Aviation in Denton before boarding a private plane to D.C., according to the FBI.
“This will be historic — no matter that outcome,” Hyland texted the group. He instructed them to arrive at Denton airport on Jan. 5 at 3 p.m. and to register for events at TrumpMarch.com. On her Twitter, Ryan posted a photo of the group standing in front of a small plane.

The group woke up early on Jan. 6 and headed to the Washington Monument, Hyland told the FBI. He said at about 1 p.m., the group took an Uber to the Capitol building and saw there were people already inside. He described the walk to the steps of the building as a “funnel” and said two Capitol police officers held the doors open at the top of the stairs. Hyland told the FBI that he asked if they could go inside and one of the officers said, “Everyone else is.”

Hyland, Ryan and Schwab went into the building. Surveillance footage showed Hyland inside the Capitol. Screenshots of the videos were included in the criminal complaint, with Hyland circled in red. Hyland told the FBI he was inside the building for a very short time and quickly left when he heard a loud bang.

He told investigators that he did not know Ryan or Schwab before the trip and was responsible for logistics.

Jason Hyland, a Frisco real estate agent, was charged after federal investigators identified him as one of hundreds of people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
In a video she posted to Twitter on Jan. 6, Ryan said she and others were “going to be breaking those windows, we’re going to be having to deal with the tear bombs, deal with the gas bombs.”

