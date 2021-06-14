Dallas-Fort Worth real estate agent faces additional U.S. Capitol riot charge

A Dallas-Fort Worth real estate agent faces an additional charge over her participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

Katherine Schwab, of Colleyville, now faces five charges regarding the Capitol riot. She was arrested in February and charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

On June 7, she was additionally charged with willfully and knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence in the grounds or any of the Capitol Buildings.

Schwab traveled with Jason Hyland on Hyland’s private plane to D.C. to join a rally of Trump supporters, according to the FBI. They were joined by Jenna Ryan, a Frisco real estate agent who was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged in connection with the insurrection. A fourth member of the group has not been publicly identified.

According to the FBI, Schwab, Hyland and Ryan joined the crowd of people who stormed inside the U.S. Capitol.

On Facebook, someone commented on Schwab’s photos that it “looks like you got on the step of the Capital (sic),” and Schwab replied, “a little further than that,” according to the criminal complaint. She also said on the post that she did not get pictures inside because the doors were closed and police had their guns drawn, but, she wrote, “the national guard was in there and didn’t move an inch. They sat back. They didn’t fight against us at all…because there was no need to. After the girl was shot and killed that’s when we raised hell.”

Hyland is charged with disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to records in the Eastern District of Texas federal court.