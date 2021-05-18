Dallas four-year-old boy seen snatched from bed by suspect Darriynn Brown in chilling video

Louis Casiano
·4 min read

Home surveillance video shows the moment a 4-year-old Texas boy was snatched from his bed over the weekend and helped reveal the identity of the 18-year-old man who is now suspected of kidnapping, brutally stabbing the child and leaving his lifeless body out in the street.

The footage from a baby monitoring system, exclusively obtained by the DailyMail.com, shows Darriynn Brown, allegedly breaking into a Dallas home and taking Cash Gernon in the early Saturday morning hours. Gernon had been asleep near his twin brother when he was kidnapped.

The night-vision footage shows Brown – dressed in a hoodie and wearing a backpack -- creeping around and hoovering near the child's bed while he slept. As Brown lifted Gernon's blanket – the child appears to awaken – as Brown whisks him out of the room.

Gernon's body was found about an hour and 45 minutes later with multiple wounds lying in a pool of blood on a street about a half-mile from the home. A jogger found the body in a residential neighborhood. Authorities said he was stabbed with an "edged weapon."

Brown has not offered an explanation for why he allegedly took the boy.

Brown remained in jail Tuesday with bail set at $1.5 million. According to the Dallas Morning News, he faces charges of kidnapping and burglary and police said they anticipate additional charges after a forensic analysis is completed.

The Daily Mail also reported Brown was seen in a second video clip returning to the boys' room later that morning – around 7 a.m. – about two hours after his initial entry. Brown is seen hovering over Gernon's twin brother but eventually leaves without harming the child.

Seconds later, the twin awakens and appears to search for his missing brother before walking out of the camera's view.

Monica Sherrod, 39, the girlfriend of the father of the twins, was taking care of the boys. Their father has been absent from the home since March. Sherrod identified Brown as the person in the footage. According to KDFW, the Fox-owned TV station in Dallas, Brown had been seen in the neighborhood in the days leading up to the crime.

"We were all asleep when it happened. Cash usually wakes me up but he didn't wake me [that day]," she told the Daily Mail. "When I got up, I noticed he was gone. I called 911. I didn't even know somebody had taken him."

"I thought he might have gone outside," she added. "That was until I watched my surveillance camera, which showed someone taking him out."

Fox News has reached out to Sherrod but has not heard back.

The jogger who found the boy's lifeless body, Antwainese Square, 39, told the DailyMail she initially thought she stumbled upon the body of a dog.

"I turned into the street and thought I saw a dog lying there. We have a lot of loose dogs around here," she said. "I called my mom, because the only thing I could see at first was the hair. I said, 'Mom, it's weird, it's not moving.'"

She then called 911 and was asked by a dispatcher to check for signs of life.

"They asked me to walk right up to the body in case the little boy was still alive. And if he was, for me to try to save his life," she said. "I saw ants crawling all over his bare feet and he had blood over his face. He had no shoes, no socks, no shirt, none of that."

"He was only wearing a pair of bottoms, shorts. I just keep remembering those ants at the bottom of that baby's feet," she continued.

Dallas police said that Gernon's biological mom did not know he and his twin brother were in the care of their father's girlfriend and that the mother had been searching for her sons. Police said she has been reunited with her surviving twin son.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown was arrested on April 27 on a misdemeanor charge of evading arrest in a case that’s still pending. According to court documents for that charge, he lives with his parents a half-mile from where the boy’s body was found.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Pennsylvania police dig for girl who vanished in 1975

    Teenager vanished after leaving home to buy brother a gift

  • Case closed: DA ignores governor’s call for special prosecutor in Andrew Brown death

    Only a district attorney can request that a special prosecutor take over a case.

  • Family of man killed in Southwest Miami-Dade hit and run: ‘It’s... broken our hearts.’

    Miami-Dade police officers spent Tuesday morning handing out fliers in Southwest Miami-Dade in hopes of identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

  • Naomi Campbell welcomes her first child: 'A beautiful little blessing'

    British supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomed her first child, a baby girl, Tuesday morning with an Instagram photo and sweet message.

  • There’s Going To Be A Docuseries About Ghislaine Maxwell Just In Time For Her Trial

    NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 20: Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images) Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein and an alleged co-conspirator in his many sexual abuse scandals, will be the subject of an upcoming docuseries from author James Patterson. This is Patterson’s second project exploring Epstein’s life; his Netflix documentary Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich premiered in 2020. The series, to be called Chasing Ghislaine, was announced on Monday, and will premiere later in 2021 on Discovery+. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will provide an inner look at Epstein’s “wealth and influence,” but also show how “Maxwell’s alleged role within this conspiracy threatens a shadowy cabal of international elite and world leaders who might do anything to keep their identities — and motives — hidden.” Chasing Ghislaine will feature more than 30 interviews conducted by journalist and author Vicky Ward, who apparently knew Maxwell socially. “We have the definitive look at the man and his alleged primary co-conspirator, who many believe holds the keys to the remaining mysteries of Epstein’s operations, including the web of men whose money propped him up and allowed him to victimize young girls for nearly two decades,” a representative for Discovery, Inc. said in the announcement, adding that the team behind the series will “shed light on the case — and the suspected cover-up.” With Maxwell’s trial expected to finally begin in November — almost a year-and-a-half after her arrest and almost two years after Epstein’s death — Chasing Ghislaine could not come sooner. Since her July 2 arrest at her New Hampshire home last year, Maxwell has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY. That same month, she pled not guilty to six counts of sex trafficking charges, which included perjury, “transporting a minor for the purposes of criminal sexual activity,” and “conspiring to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.” In March of this year, Maxwell faced additional charges for sex trafficking a minor and a sex trafficking conspiracy charge by federal prosecutors. While her previous six convictions could land her in prison for up to 35 years, the additional two charges could extend her time behind bars exponentially. Despite the bizarre ways in which Maxwell has tried to escape public attention — and tried to evade police detection following Epstein’s death — the attention around her could not be more heightened. Lest we forget, let’s thank James Patterson (of all people!) for bringing this deeply disturbing story to our small screens once again. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?What's Revealed In Ghislaine Maxwell's DepositionGhislaine Maxwell Was Complicit, New Documents SayWhy Is Trump Wishing Ghislaine Maxwell "Well"?

  • 13 Rocking Chairs That Aren’t Your Grandma’s Rocking Chair

    The bold aqua color sets the tone for this outdoor rocking chair that pretty much screams summertime. Choose from two color options: a black-stained wood frame with a white seat and woven back, or a natural wood finish frame with a white seat and gray woven back.

  • This Giant Retail Chain Just Added Alcohol to Pickup And Delivery Services

    Lots of grocery stores upped their pickup, curbside, and delivery services because of the pandemic. But even as chains change COVID-19 safety rules and vaccinations rise, Target isn't done expanding how it gets its items to you—and it just added alcohol to same-day services at almost 2,000 of its locations.The chain just announced that you can get beer, liquor, wine, or whatever beverage you need in 29 states by the start of the summer via Order Pickup or Drive Up at 1,200+ Target stores nationwide, or get it via Same-Day Delivery with Shipt in areas that allow it from 600+ stores. Orders can be placed on Target.com or in the Target app, and are available for all shoppers to use for free, with no membership or minimum order total required.Related: This Is the Best Supermarket in America, New Survey Says"Our adult beverage category is one of the fastest-growing divisions within our food and beverage business, and we continue to hear from guests how much they love our fast, easy and safe same-day services," says Rick Gomez, Target's chief food and beverage officer.To place an alcohol pickup, curbside, or delivery order through Target, you'll have to verify your date of birth. When your order arrives, be prepared to show the team member or Shipt Shopper a valid 21+ ID to complete the delivery, Target says.The news comes just days after Target, Trader Joe's, Costco, and other grocery store chains announced changes to their in-store mask rules. Last week the CDC issued new recommendations for those who are fully vaccinated—saying many instances are safe for them to be in without covering their face. Stores like Target now say customers and employees who are fully vaccinated can be in the store maskless from now on, except in areas where it is required by local ordinances.The retail chain is one of the only ones to offer an incentive to customers for getting vaccinated in-store—a $5 coupon. But other restaurants are giving away things too. Here are 8 Best Food Freebies You Can Get For Being Vaccinated.For more on how to keep yourself safe while shopping, here are Grocery Shopping Tips You Need to Follow During COVID and 10 Expert-Approved Grocery Shopping Tips Amid Faster COVID Spread. And to get all the latest news about Target and other grocery stores delivered right to your inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

  • Giuliani admits telling Capitol rioters to engage in ‘trial by combat’ but insists it was ‘hyperbole’

    Former New York City mayor is facing lawsuit alleging he helped incite 6 January insurrection

  • ‘A sham and a con’: GOP-dominated board says Trump-backed ‘audit’ of votes in Arizona is making them a ‘laughing stock’

    The politicians call on the state Senate president to end the recount

  • Tucker Carlson complains that the Pentagon is more interested in diversity than UFOs

    Fox News host asks military to ‘shut up’ about equality and start defending the country

  • Canadian National Railway-Kansas City Southern merger a big win for workers, region

    The chief operating officer is a native Kansan, and he promises: The headquarters will stay right here in Kansas City.

  • Charlotte Hornets drilled by Indiana Pacers in first postseason game since 2016

    The Charlotte Hornets’ season is over on sixth consecutive loss.

  • Backlash against giant Marilyn Monroe statue for ‘forcing upskirting’

    ‘She’s literally going to be mooning the museum’

  • Gaetz associate’s lawyer says case is ‘must see television’ as congressman continues to tweet about Trump’s ‘Big Lie’

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • ‘Silence is inexcusable’: Nancy Pelosi backs calls for diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

    Nancy Pelosi says that world leaders will lose ‘moral authority’ if they attend the 2022 Beijing Olympics

  • Kevin McCarthy rejects bipartisan Capitol riots commission after being accused of covering up for Trump

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has come out against a bipartisan committee to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a proposal drafted by one of his GOP colleagues, as Republicans press for a broader investigation that includes investigating Black Lives Matter protests. “The renewed focus by Democrats to now stand up an additional commission ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021,” Mr McCarthy said in a letter on Tuesday.

  • Republican congressman lashes out at GOP colleagues over ‘bogus’ attempts to rewrite history of Capitol riots

    Michigan lawmaker was one of the 10 Republicans to vote with Democrats for Donald Trump’s impeachment

  • Planning rules must not 'rip the heart' out of rural communities, warn Tory MPs

    The Government's planning rules must not "rip the heart" out of rural communities, Tory MPs have warned, as they said if done wrong it could cost the party votes. During the final day of debating the Queen's speech, James Sunderland, the Conservative MP for Bracknell, urged for the building of "more affordable homes" to be done so in "areas that have the capacity to absorb it". He said: "To put it bluntly, this cannot be at the expense of the quality of life that our constituents enjoy, notably in the South East, and it must not include building on green belt, eroding what is left of our open spaces or ripping the heart out of our rural communities." Meanwhile, former Tory minister Crispin Blunt added that it was opposition to the planning proposals which led to the Conservatives losing overall control of many district and borough councils in the recent local elections. Mr Blunt pointed to the Borough of Reigate and Banstead which "remains a district or borough council in Conservative control", as an example that "almost always, in all these cases, turns on people feeling disenfranchised and remote from the planning process". He warned that "unless things change, it is only going to get worse" and that "the noise around the developer connection with the Conservative Party and the delivery of a developer-led system in house provision is going to haunt us in future if we do not address it". The former Cabinet minister Dr Liam Fox added that the green belt's purpose was to "stop urban sprawl and to stop concreting over our countryside". He warned that "once it is gone it is gone forever". "It is therefore our duty to protect it for future generations rather than giving in to short-term interests in one way or another," Dr Fox added. He said that targets set by the Government "need to be netted off against other interests that the Government may have set out for example, green belt, for example, not wanting to build on floodplains, for example, not damaging our areas of outstanding natural beauty". "They are difficult balances to get and they are always controversial in any one area," he said.

  • Two brothers offered $75 million after being wrongly imprisoned for 31 years over murder of 11-year-old girl

    Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were freed in 2014 after DNA evidence implicated another man

  • Prisons push Thailand's COVID-19 cases to new daily high

    Health authorities in Thailand reported 9,635 new coronavirus cases on Monday, doubling the previous daily record set last week. Over 70% of Monday’s increase -- 6,853 cases -- came from prisons. Thailand's confirmed case total rose to 111,082, of which almost three-quarters -- 82,219 __ have been recorded since the beginning of April this year, when a new wave of coronavirus infections began.