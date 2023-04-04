Dallas high school teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship with student

A Dallas high school teacher was arrested Tuesday and is charged with improper relationship with a student, according to police.

The Dallas Police Department’s Child Exploitation Unit received information on Feb. 24 about a teacher, Qasim Frazier, at Bryan Adams High School who is accused of being involved in an improper relationship with a current student from the Dallas Independent School District.

Frazier, 38, turned himself in to Dallas police and was taken to the Dallas County Jail, according to a police news release. Further details of the allegations weren’t immediately available.