Dallas hit-and-run suspect arrested; victims are in critical condition, police say

A suspect was arrested and charged in a hit-and-run that left the victims in critical condition, Dallas police announced in a news release Saturday.

Gilberto Salas Guerra, 41, was arrested Friday and is charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid — one for bodily injury and another for serious bodily injury.

Also, on the evening of Oct. 13, Dallas police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 700 block of East Kiest Boulevard and South Marsalis Avenue.

The suspect left the scene on foot, according to the release. The victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police did not specify how many victims were injured.

The suspect vehicle, a 2012 Ford F-150 FX, was recovered at the scene.