Dallas homicides leave 2 dead, including a teen, in shootings, police say

Two people, including a teen, were killed in unrelated shootings on Monday, Dallas police said. There is one suspect in custody.

Officers responded to the 9500 block of Forest Lane in northeast Dallas shortly before 1 p.m. regarding a shooting call. An unknown person had shot 26-year-old Ktrell Rodgers, police said. Rodgers died at a hospital from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or Phillip.wheeler@dallaspolice.gov.

Officers responded to another fatal shooting around 9 p.m. in the 7900 block of Great Trinity Forest Way, police said. They found 17-year-old Camyron Gaines lying on the ground. Gaines was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police arrested 18-year-old Lorenzo Torres in connection with the shooting that killed Gaines and charged him with murder, officials said. The investigation is ongoing.