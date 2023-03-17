Dallas ISD educator arrested on charges of sexual relationship with former student

A Dallas Independent School District teacher was arrested Friday on charges of a sexual relationship with a student, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The Dallas Police Department’s Child Exploitation Unit received information March 9, 2023, that an employee with the Dallas Independent School District was involved in a sexual relationship with a former DISD student.

Police arrested Kaylen Cottongame, 34, Friday and charged her with improper relationship between educator and student.

Cottongame was taken to the Dallas County Jail.