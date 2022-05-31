Dallas Korean hair salon shooting victims’ families raising money for medical expenses

All three of the women who were shot on May 11 when a man who police said had delusions about Asian people went into a Dallas Korean hair salon and opened fire will face long-term effects from the attack, their families said in the description of a fundraiser trying to create a fund for the victims.

One woman was shot in the spine and will have to go through extensive rehab. The owner may lose the shop because it’ll have to be closed for so long. The third woman was shot in the arm and may not be able to continue her career as a hairstylist. All three will struggle with finances because they’re going to be out of work for so long.

A 36-year-old man who police said had delusions about Asian people ever since he was involved in a car accident with an Asian man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police suspect Theron Smith entered the hair salon May 11 and shot three women inside because they are Asian.

The man fired 13 shots inside the salon, which is located in an Asian-American community in Dallas that is predominantly Korean, and injured the three Korean women before fleeing the scene in a maroon minivan, police said.

Smith faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the salon shooting. Police believe he may have also been involved in at least two other shootings that targeted Asian businesses.

The family members organizing the fundraiser for the victims said money will be used to help cover medical expenses and the loss of earnings not covered by insurance or government aid as they work toward recovery.

“Victims and their family members are in shock and completely devastated,” the organizers wrote. “Such crime against innocent people cannot be forgiven and forgotten.”

The organizers also hope the fundraiser will bring increased public awareness to hate crimes against Asian Americans, which have been increasing in recent years.

The fundraiser has received $20,135 toward its goal of $100,000, as of 5 p.m. May 31. Organizers wrote in the description that all three of the victims were shot multiple times and required hospitalization and extensive surgeries.

Organizers said in the description that every dollar raised will go toward helping lessen the financial burdens felt by the three women who were shot.

Anybody wanting to donate can go to gofundme.com/f/victims-fund-for-dallas-hair-salon-shooting.