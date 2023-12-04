Dallas man accused of quadruple homicide dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound in Austin

A suspect in a quadruple homicide died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Austin on Sunday evening after he fled the scene of the murders in southeastern Dallas to Austin, according to law enforcement officials.

Byron Carillo, 21, is suspected of shooting and killing four people on Sunday afternoon: Jose Lopez, 50; Karina Lopez, 33; Vanessa De La Cruz, 20; and Logan De La Cruz, 1, near the 9700 block of Royce Drive in Dallas. A 15-year-old girl was injured but survived, and a 13-year-old girl was unharmed.

The Dallas Police Department said Carillo stole a car after committing the murders and fled the scene, driving south on Interstate 35 toward Austin.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Carillo's vehicle was detected in the Austin area by a trooper at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Before law enforcement could arrest him, Carillo exited via southbound exit 238, struck the concrete barrier and crashed his vehicle.

He then fled on foot behind the business near the 6400 block of the Interstate 35 frontage road and shot himself in the head, succumbing to his injuries at the scene, officials said.

Police said Carillo had a criminal record and removed the ankle monitor on his leg for a 2021 aggravated assault conviction before or shortly after committing the murders.

His suicide and the murders are being investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Texas Rangers.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Man accused of quadruple homicide evades police, kills himself in Austin