Dallas man added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives over kidnapping, sexual assault

A 41-year-old Dallas man has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List for aggravated kidnapping, sexual assault of a child and kidnapping, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday.

DPS is offering $10,000 in reward money for information that leads to Leonard Lamar Neal’s arrest. Both Texas Crime Stoppers and North Texas Crime Stoppers are also each offering cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Neal has been wanted since June 13, when the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest.

Neal is suspected in the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy that prompted an Amber Alert in south Dallas on June 11. Both children were later located.

He has prior arrests for violent offenses including aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, according to the DPS.

Neal is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with tattoos on his neck, right ear, and left arm.

He has ties to DeSoto, in addition to Dallas, according to the DPS.

For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Neal’s wanted bulletin.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “Submit a Top” link (under the “About” section)

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. Current lists with photos can be found on the DPS website.

The DPS urges people to not attempt to apprehend these fugitives as they are considered armed and dangerous.