Dallas man arrested after 3 women found dead in Oak Cliff with stab wounds, police say

Dallas police arrested a 25-year-old man Wednesday in connection to the fatal stabbings of three women over three months in southwest Dallas.

Dallas police identified Oscar Sanchez Garcia as a suspect in the deaths of the three women through evidence gathered by detectives. He faces charges of three counts of murder.

On Tuesday, police had announced they were investigating if the three murders were connected.

The first woman, Kimberly Robinson, 60, was found by Dallas police with stab wounds on the morning of April 22 in the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue.

About two months later on June 24, a 25-year-old woman, Cherish Gibson, was found dead by police with stab wounds in the same area where Robinson was discovered.

On Saturday, police found the body of an unidentified woman in the 800 block of Brazos Street, near the Trinity River, after receiving a 911 call about human remains in the area. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide Monday.

Police confirmed Tuesday that two of the three victims had possible ties to prostitution, but had not yet determined if the three deaths are linked.