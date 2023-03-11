Dallas man arrested after abandoning dog on side of road, according to police

A 41-year-old man was arrested Saturday for animal cruelty, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Ramiro Zuniga was captured on surveillance video intentionally abandoning a dog in the 9000 block of Teagarden Road near Dowdy Ferry Road on Wednesday, according to the preliminary investigation.

The dog was taken into care by Dallas Animal Services on Wednesday night.

The Dallas Police Department executed a search warrant on Saturday on Zuniga’s home, locating the vehicle used in the crime, where he was taken into custody.

Zuniga is charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals for abandonment.

He was booked into the Dallas County Jail.