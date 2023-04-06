Dallas man arrested after causing fatal car crash in attempt to flee, police say

An 18-year-old man from Dallas faces a murder charge after he caused a fatal car crash in Garland on Wednesday evening, according to the Garland Police Department.

At around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, Garland police attempted to stop a white Nissan Altima for a traffic violation.

The driver failed to stop and led officers on a short car chase in the area of North Garland Avenue at West Walnut Street, according to police.

The driver of the Nissan disregarded the flashing red lights for the DART train arms in the 300 block of North Garland Avenue, police said. Officers terminated the pursuit and stopped for the passing train. Officers lost sight of the suspect vehicle, which continued south on North Garland Avenue.

Officers later found a collision involving the suspect vehicle at the intersection of South Garland Avenue and West Avenue B. The driver of the Nissan ran a red light at the intersection and hit a passenger car, the preliminary investigation revealed.

Five people were transported to local hospitals as a result of the car crash. Three of the injured people were in the suspect vehicle and two injured passengers were in the other involved vehicle.

A passenger in the suspect vehicle, identified as a 16-year-old male from Dallas, died at a hospital.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, 18-year-old Zayvion Smith of Dallas, is in custody and is being charged with murder, police said.

Additional charges on Smith are pending and his bond is yet to be set.

This is an ongoing investigation.