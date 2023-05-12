Dallas man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting a child, police say

A 34-year-old Dallas man has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, police said.

The Dallas Police Department’s Child Exploitation Unit received information Tuesday about a child who had been sexually assaulted. William Beckam was identified as the suspect, officials said, and police arrested Beckam on Thursday.

Detectives believe there may be more victims. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Raungi Jones at 214-671-4331.