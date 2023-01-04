Dallas man charged with dealing machine gun conversion devices on Instagram, officials say

A Dallas man has been federally charged on allegations that he sold machine gun conversion devices on Instagram, officials said.

Jeremiah Dwyen Ashley, 22, was indicted Dec. 28 on two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

Machine gun conversion devices, also known as Glock switches, are used to convert regular firearms into automatic machine guns.

Leigha Simonton, the new U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said the devices turn pistols into “weapons of war” that are only suitable for the battlefield.

“We cannot and will not allow switches to proliferate on the streets of North Texas,” Simonton said in the press release.

Ashley was arrested during a sting operation in the spring. An undercover officer purchased three conversion devices from Ashley in May and law enforcement agents seized three UPS packages containing conversion devices intended for Ashley in June, authorities said.

Ashley was arrested June 14 and faces 20 years in federal prison if convicted.