Dallas man dies after being shot in weekend Garland shooting, police say

A 24-year-old Dallas man has died from gunshot wounds he suffered in a weekend shooting in Garland, authorities said.

A second person also was critically injured in the shooting.

As of Tuesday, no one has been arrested in the shooting which occurred Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of S. Forest Creek Drive in Garland.

Garland police responded to the shooting call just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported that multiple persons had been shot and that the suspects involved had left the area.

Garland police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.

Once they arrived, officers learned that one victim had left the scene and had been transported to a local hospital by private means. The second victim was transported to a local hospital by Garland paramedics. Both were listed in critical condition.

On Monday, Garland police were informed that one of the victims had died. Garland police identified the victim as Moises Flores of Dallas.