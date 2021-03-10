Dallas man dies while skiing with his son at resort in Montana, officials say

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A Dallas man died while skiing with his son at a resort in Montana, officials say.

Kirby Smith, 60, was killed Friday in an accident at Big Sky Resort, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. He died of “blunt force injuries” to his head, officials say.

Smith was wearing a helmet, officials say.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by Big Sky Ski Patrol.

“Big Sky Resort is deeply saddened by this accident,” the resort said in a statement to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. “We extend our condolences and deepest sympathies to our guest’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Smith is the second person to die while skiing at the resort this year, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. A 21-year-old college student from Wisconsin died after hitting a tree in February, the newspaper reported.

The resort is about 50 miles south of Bozeman.

Avalanches are especially deadly this year – with worst months yet to come, experts say

