Dallas man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in house; no suspects in custody

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot inside a house in Dallas early Thursday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department.

At around 12:20 a.m., police responded to the shooting call in the 3400 block of West Jefferson Boulevard, in the West Oak Cliff area.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Pedram Rezaei Haghighi, with multiple gunshot wounds inside a house.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Unidentified assailants entered the house and shot the victim, the preliminary investigation determined.

No arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or at frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.