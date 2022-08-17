Dallas man identified as driver shot to death after minor car accident in Fort Worth

A Dallas man has been identified as the driver who was shot to death early Monday on South University Drive in Fort Worth after being involved in a minor traffic accident, authorities said Wednesday.

The man was identified as Chin Shin, 43, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website.

He died from gunshot wounds to his torso and his death was ruled a homicide.

Fort Worth police said that no one has been arrested in the case but that they have identified and interviewed the shooter. Authorities have not determined whether they will file charges.

Police responded to the wreck at about 2:30 a.m. Monday on southbound South University Drive at the westbound Interstate 30 entrance ramp.

Police said the crash involved a Jeep, driven by Shin, and a sedan, carrying a driver and two passengers.

At some point after the crash, someone in the sedan called at least one person to the scene to help be a “peacemaker,” police said.

A verbal argument turned physical and ended with Shin being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fort Worth police have not said who shot Shin and have not released any other information on the crash or the investigation.