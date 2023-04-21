Dallas man indicted for murder in Akers Mill Taco Mac shooting

Apr. 21—Peter Lampley of Dallas was indicted by a Cobb grand jury Thursday, accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old man behind a Taco Mac in January.

Lampley, 29, was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed Larry Miller, of Atlanta, around noon on Jan. 23 outside of the Cumberland Taco Mac.

Lampley and Miller arrived at the restaurant together while on a lunch break, though it was unclear why Lampley shot Miller, said Sgt. Wayne Delk, spokesman for the Cobb Police Department, on the day of the shooting.

Lampley first shot Miller while they were in a car, according to the warrant for Lampley's arrest.

The warrant said Miller then fled from the car and Lampley followed him, continuing to shoot as Miller attempted to enter the Taco Mac, which is down the road from the Cobb Galleria Centre.

Miller was transported to Wellstar Kennestone and pronounced dead, and Lampley was detained by the authorities, per police.

As police investigated at the restaurant shortly after the shooting, a pool of blood could be seen right outside the back door of the Taco Mac, along with shattered glass.

In addition to one count of malice murder and one felony murder charge, Lampley is also charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Lampley is being held at the Cobb Adult Detention Center without bond.