Dallas man listed among ‘Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives’ since September arrested

A Dallas man listed as a “Texas 10 Most Wanted” fugitive was arrested Oct. 13 on the south side of Dallas.

According to a wanted bulletin published by the Texas Department of Public Safety, 21-year-old Alberto Mendoza had been wanted since December for allegedly engaging in organized criminal activity and a parole violation by the Bedford Police Department and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, respectively. He was added to the “Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives” list on Sept. 7.

Mendoza was convicted of four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2016 and was given four sentences of eight years confinement to be served concurrently, according to the Texas DPS.

The group Crime Stoppers sent in tips that led to Mendoza’s arrest by Dallas police, Texas DPS said in the updated arrest bulletin. Up to $7,500 was offered by the department for help in capturing Mendoza, and multiple rewards are expected to be distributed, according to the bulletin.