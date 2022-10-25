Dallas man racks up multiple charges after stabbing at Gainesville gas station

Oct. 25—Gainesville police arrested a Dallas man Monday after a disturbance at a local gas station.

Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips stated in a press release that his officers were called to the Exxon station in the 1900 block of North Interstate 35 just before 8 p.m. He said they determined the clerk, identified as Melissa Criswell, 45 of Gainesville had been stabbed by a white male later identified as Justin Morgan Greene, 32, of Dallas. Criswell was transported to a medical facility for treatment of her injury.

Greene attempted to leave the location in a white 2013 Ford F250, but the vehicle became stuck in the median between the service road and the Interstate, according to Phillips. He said Greene exited the vehicle, ran east from the location and was in the 2000 block of Refinery Road.

Greene was arrested him for the Aggravated Assault. Phillips said Greene was combative with officers and bit one of them during the arrest. Greene was transported to the jail, where he allegedly spat in the face of another officer. He is also charged with Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport (Class A Misdemeanor), Assault Peace Officer (Felony 2) and Harassment by Person in Correction/Detention Facility (Felony 3).

Phillips added that the vehicle that Greene attempted to flee in had been reported stolen out of Dallas County, so he was also charged with Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle (State Jail Felony).

The investigation into this case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling 940-668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.