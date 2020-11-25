Dallas man robbed, killed by ‘catfish’ he met online, family says

Keydra Manns
·2 min read

Two suspects were seen fleeing but no arrests have been made

A Dallas family says police aren’t working hard enough to find the killers of their loved one.

Deonte Hicks of Dallas, Texas traveled to Houston to see a woman he had been speaking to online but unfortunately, he was being catfished. When Hicks pulled up to 1000 block of Centre Parkway on May 10th he was shot, robbed and killed, according to DFW CBS Local.

The family says officers simply aren’t doing enough to bring justice to the father of a four- year-old girl.

The family made the trip to Houston on Friday in search of answers and to hand out flyers. They were accompanied by a local Houston activist, Quanell X, who says if police can’t do their job the community needs to come together.

“We have to mobilize. We have to get busy. We have to raise our voices…. we gotta stop making excuses.”

“It has not been a top priority,” said Tamara Peterson, Hicks’ aunt, per People. “My family and I, we’ve gone to Houston headquarters to talk to detectives. I’ve called a million times. Nothing has been done. I’ve been passed off to the next person. I’ve been given the runaround. Nothing done.”

Peterson describes her nephew as a “very, very loving father.” Hicks’ mother, Aleshia King was so upset she couldn’t get words out.

Hicks allegedly met who he thought was a woman online in a chat room and drove down to Houston to spend the weekend with her.

Two suspects were seen fleeing but the police have not issued more information than that. No arrests have been made.

A $5000 reward is being offered to information leading to an arrest. People are encouraged to call, 713-222-TIPS (8477).

