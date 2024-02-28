Dallas man under $1/2 Million bond for sexually exploiting minor: Police

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gaston County man is facing several felony charges as part of an investigation into crimes against children, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Dallas, N.C. resident, 36-year-old Patrick Steven Bullock, was booked into the Gaston County Jail the morning of Saturday, Feb. 24.

He is charged with 4 counts of 2nd-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor and 4 counts of 3rd-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

Bullock was given a $500,000 secured bond and remains behind bars. The investigation was run by the Gastonia Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

