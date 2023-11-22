Dallas Marks 60th Anniversary of JFK’s Assassination

Sixty years ago on November 22nd, CBS News’ Walter Cronkite broke the news to the nation that the 35th president of the United States died after being shot in Dallas, Texas. For many, it was the end of an era, but for others it was the beginning of conspiracy theories. The incident spawned books, podcasts, and movies like Oliver Stone’s 1991 thriller, “JFK,” keeping the theories, questions and fears of that time afloat. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

View comments