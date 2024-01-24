Dallas Mavericks to air 13 games for free on WFAA. Which games will they broadcast?

Good news for Dallas Maverick fans as WFAA announced plans to air additional Mavs games from now until the end of the NBA season.

WFAA already had three Mavs games it planned to air through the NBA on ABC collaboration before this new partnership.

These additional games will not air on Bally Sports Southwest. However, all other Mavs games will continue to air as scheduled.

These games will be free to watch for Mavs fans, many of whom have struggled to watch games since streaming providers like YouTube TV and Hulu dropped Bally Sports from their lineups in 2020 over fees.

Listed below are all 13 games that will air on WFAA.

Wed., Jan. 24 vs Phoenix Suns, 7:30 p.m. CT

Fri., Mar. 1 at Boston Celtics, 6:30 p.m. CT

Sun., Mar. 3 vs Philadelphia 76ers, 12 p.m. CT

Fri., Mar. 7 vs Miami Heat, 6:30 p.m. CT

Sat., Mar. 9 at Detroit Pistons, 6 p.m. CT

Mon., Mar. 11 at Chicago Bulls, 7 p.m. CT

Wed., Mar. 13 vs Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. CT

Sun., Mar. 17 vs Denver Nuggets, 2:30 p.m. CT

Fri., Mar. 29 at Sacramento Kings, 9 p.m. CT

Fri., Apr. 5 vs Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. CT

Tue., Apr. 9 at Charlotte Hornets, 6 p.m. CT

Wed., Apr. 10 at Miami Heat, 6:30 p.m. CT

Fri. Apr. 12 vs Detroit Pistons, 7:30 p.m. CT