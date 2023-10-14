Dallas Mavericks waive former TCU basketball star point guard Mike Miles Jr.

The Dallas Mavericks are moving on from a former TCU basketball star.

Mike Miles Jr. was waived Saturday along with Jordan Walker and Joe Wieskamp , Dallas announced on Saturday. Miles signed a two-way contract with the Mavericks on July 14, 2023. He did not receive playing time in the Mavericks’ first three preseason games.

In 2023, Miles averaged 17.9 points per game en route to the Horned Frogs’ trip to March Madness, where they defeated Arizona State in the first round and lost to Gonzaga in the next.

Miles was named to the All-Big 12 second team in his sophomore and junior seasons. In his three year career as a Horned Frog, Miles averaged 15.6 points and 3.2 assists. He is the first TCU basketball player to be named to an All-Big 12 team on three separate occasions.

In a summer league game against the Warriors on July 13, 2023, Miles started at shooting guard and scored 19 points on 6-11 shooting. What’s next for the former Horned Frog?