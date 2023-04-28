Dallas officer, K9, shot and injured while looking for a shooting suspect, police say

A police officer and dog were injured in an overnight shooting while looking for a suspect in southeast Dallas, officials said. The officer also fired his gun, striking the suspect.

Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Cypress Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Thursday regarding a family violence call, police said. They found two people at the home who had been shot by the suspect, according to a news release.

The victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect fled to a wooded area near Cypress Avenue and Briggs Street. Air 1 and the Canine Unit were called to help with the search, officials said.

The suspect fired at one of the officers and his K9, wounding both of them, police said. The officer also fired his weapon and hit the suspect.

Both the officer and the dog are expected to survive their injuries, police said. The suspect’s condition is unknown. Their names have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.