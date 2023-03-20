Dallas officer shoots, wounds armed suspect during struggle, police say

A Dallas police officer shot and critically wounded a suspect during a struggle Sunday night, police said in a news release.

About 7:10 p.m., officers were patrolling in 1900 block of Bennett Avenue when they encountered a suspect who was “known to them with prior criminal mischief and burglary of motor vehicle offenses” in the back parking lot of an apartment building, police said in the release.

Police said the suspect was uncooperative and a struggle ensued. One officer fired a Taser but it was not effective, police said.

The suspect continued to fight with officers and pulled out a handgun, according to the release. One officer the fired their department-issued weapon, shooting the suspect in the torso, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took the suspect to a hospital in critical condition. The suspect’s name has not been released.

No officers were injured.