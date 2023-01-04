Dallas officers search for suspect who fired shots near Jim Miller Road, police say

The Dallas Police Department is asking the public to avoid an area near Keeton Park Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon due to “an active police investigation,” officials said.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Dallas Police Department tweeted that officers were on the scene at the 2300 block of Jim Miller Road in the southeastern area of Dallas.

Dallas Police are on scene in the 2300 block of N. Jim Miller for an active police investigation.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time and find alternative routes. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) January 4, 2023

Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported that officers were following a vehicle with suspected stolen license plates near the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road. The suspect’s car crashed near Bruton Road and Jim Miller Road and the suspect ran into a wooded area, according to WFAA.

The suspect is armed and at one point fired shots from the weapon. SWAT vehicles are on the scene, WFAA reported.

The Dallas Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area during the investigation.