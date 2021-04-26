Dallas Opera launches online subscription streaming service

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RONALD BLUM
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Dallas Opera is starting an online subscription streaming service.

Thedallasopera.tv launched Monday with a recital by mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard and “Vanished,” a three-part art film with tenor Russell Thomas, countertenor John Holiday and music by Gluck, Monteverdi and Janácek. In addition, “The Heart of the Song” with tenors Javier Camarena, Rolando Villazón and David Lomelí will be available from May 25-31.

Content will include full productions, including a 2019 staging of Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute)” in a 1999 Peter Hall production starring bass Morris Robinson, sopranos Andrea Carroll and Jeni Houser, and tenor Paolo Fanale. The cost is $4.99 monthly, with premium content available on pay-per-view.

“We wanted to establish ourselves as a dual track opera company, and this gives us the ability to have not only what we have on stage at the Winspear with our main stage productions, but it also gives us an opportunity to present to a global audience,” Dallas Opera general director Ian Derrer said.

Content will be available from tdo network, which launched in February last year with music-related programming that includes talk-show format interviews with music director Emmanuel Villaume, a cooking show with soprano Elza van den Heever and “Late Nite With Liz” with soprano Elizabeth Sutphen.

“We’re able to give people an insight to their personal lives,” Derrer said.

David Lomelí, a tenor who is the company’s artistic consultant and the newly appointed chief artistic officer of the Santa Fe Opera, said about 300 hours of content will be available at the start.

“We want to address a lot of the backstage, a lot of the fandom experience,” he said. “What we’re planning to do is a lot of original for the digital stage commissions, either miniseries or recitals or music-making sessions that were exclusively directed for the screen.”

The Dallas Opera model takes a different approach than Metropolitan Opera on Demand, an online subscription streaming service of video and audio of past performances, and the Vienna State Opera, which launched a daily stream of an opera or ballet performance.

“We wanted to try something new and we wanted to be able to host it in a way that allows us to take the content that we already had and then allow different categories for future content programing, as well,” Derrer said.

Recommended Stories

  • Tributes to French police official stabbed by extremist

    Masked and in silence, hundreds of police officers, family members and others paid homage Monday to a French police official killed inside her police station in what authorities are investigating as an extremist attack. Family members, colleagues and friends of the victim joined local officials at the tribute ceremony in front of the town hall of Rambouillet, a quiet Paris suburb rocked by Friday’s stabbing by a suspected Islamic extremist. “A flame has been extinguished in everyone’s heart,” Mayor Veronique Matillon told the crowd, honoring a woman who “was killed while serving out her functions."

  • AP interview: Alaska governor shares vaccine with Canada

    Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has offered COVID-19 vaccines to residents of the small British Columbia town of Stewart, with hopes it could lead the Canadian government to ease restrictions between Stewart and the tiny Alaska border community of Hyder a couple miles away. The trip included travel from Ketchikan to Hyder on a float plane that held seven people, including the pilot.

  • WHO expects decision on two Chinese COVID-19 vaccines in next two weeks

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization expects to decide whether to give emergency approval for China's two main COVID-19 vaccines in the next two weeks, Assistant Director-General Mariângela Batista Galvão Simão told a briefing on Monday. Simao said the WHO could decide on a vaccine made by Sinopharm by the end of this week, and one made by Sinovac Biotech by the end of next week. China has already deployed millions of doses of both vaccines at home and has exported them to many countries, particularly in Latin America, Asia and Africa.

  • Unsealed Soviet archives reveal cover-ups at Chernobyl plant before disaster

    The Soviet Union knew the Chernobyl nuclear plant was dangerous and covered up emergencies there before the 1986 disaster, the Ukrainian authorities said as they released documents to mark the 35th anniversary of the accident on Monday. After a botched safety test in the fourth reactor of the plant, located in what was then Soviet Ukraine, clouds of radioactive material from Chernobyl spread across much of Europe in what remains the world's worst nuclear disaster. The archives show there was a radiation release at the plant in 1982 that was covered up using what a KGB report at the time called measures "to prevent panic and provocative rumours", Ukraine's security service (SBU) said in a statement on Monday.

  • Myanmar protests continue after ASEAN peace initiative

    Protesters in Myanmar’s largest city braved potential violence by security forces on Monday to demonstrate against February’s military coup, showing their resolve to continue their resistance two days after Southeast Asian leaders met to address the country’s crisis. Demonstrations have continued in many parts of the country since Saturday’s meeting of leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as have arrests and beatings by security forces despite an apparent agreement by junta leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing to end the violence. More than 700 protesters and bystanders have been killed by the security forces since the Feb. 1 coup, according to several detailed estimates.

  • Republican Cheney calls for focused review of deadly Capitol riot

    A Republican critic of ex-President Donald Trump on Monday said a proposed congressional commission should focus solely on the attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters and not add widespread anti-racism protests to its scope, as some of her party's leaders have urged. U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives, told reporters the Jan. 6 attempt by Trump supporters to stop Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory was too serious a topic for the panel reviewing it to have a divided focus. "What happened on Jan. 6 is unprecedented in our history, and I think that it's very important that the commission be able to focus on that," Cheney told reporters at a House Republican retreat in Orlando, Florida.

  • Kevin McCarthy Dodges Chris Wallace’s Questions About Trump Call on Day of Capitol Attacks

    “I’m asking you specifically: Did he say to you ‘I guess some people are more concerned about the election than you are’?” the “Fox News Sunday” host pressed Kevin McCarthy dodged Chris Wallace’s attempts Sunday to get him to discuss a reportedly heated call he had with Donald Trump on the day of the U.S. Capitol attack, insisting his communications with the former president are a private matter. According to a CNN report that was later confirmed by Washington GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Butler, the House Minority Leader spoke with Trump on the phone during the Capitol attack and urged the then-president to call off his supporters, to which Trump replied, “Well Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.” When pressed to confirm whether Trump actually said this, McCarthy sidestepped Wallace’s question. Kevin McCarthy refuses to answer Chris Wallace's question about whether it's true that Trump told him, "Well Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are" when McCarthy called and urged him to call off the insurrectionists on January 6 pic.twitter.com/cSYSPUs8OO— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 25, 2021 “I was the first person to contact him when the riots were going on,” McCarthy said. “When he ended the call, he was telling me he will put something out to make sure to stop this. And that’s what he did. He put a video out later.”“Quite a lot later and it was a pretty weak video,” Wallace responded. “But I’m asking you specifically: Did he say to you ‘I guess some people are more concerned about the election than you are’?” Wallace once again pressed McCarthy. “No. Listen, my conversations with the president are my conversations with the president,” the California Republican insisted. “I engaged with the idea that we could stop what was going on inside the Capitol at that moment in time; the president said he would help.” Also Read: Chris Wallace Grills Both Biden’s Allies and Critics: ‘Why Mislead People?’ (Video) Following the attack, McCarthy reprimanded Trump on the House floor, saying the then-outgoing president “bears responsibility” for the violence that killed five people and that Trump “should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.”But McCarthy stopped short of voting in favor of impeachment against Trump and visited him at Mar-a-Lago shortly after he left office. When asked by Wallace, McCarthy said he has not discussed the contents of the Jan. 6 call with Trump since then, as they are part of ongoing Congressional investigations into the attack. Read original story Kevin McCarthy Dodges Chris Wallace’s Questions About Trump Call on Day of Capitol Attacks At TheWrap

  • Police officers seen laughing at video of brutal arrest of dementia patient that left her with dislocated shoulder

    Video has been released of police officers laughing as they watch the body camera footage of the brutal arrest of a 73-year-old dementia patient that left her with a dislocated shoulder. Officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali of the Loveland, Colorado police department arrested Karen Garner in June last year after she left a Walmart store with $14 of goods for which she had not paid. The shocking body camera footage has already been released and shows Mr Hopp tackling the terrified woman, handcuffing her, and pushing her hard against the police car.

  • AT&T's entry and mid-level fiber plans get a 200 Mbps speed bump

    AT&T is increasing the speeds of its entry and mid-level fiber internet plans by 200 Mbps

  • Man stabbed to death protecting teen, her mom in grocery store attack, Illinois cops say

    Police called him “a true hero.”

  • Biden news - live: Supreme Court takes up case to overturn US gun law as Trump Jr pushes fake burger claims

    Follow the latest in US politics as the Supreme Court takes on a case seeking to overturn gun laws

  • 'Nomadland' wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

    Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director and a historically diverse group of winners took home awards. In the biggest surprise of a socially distanced Oscar ceremony held during the pandemic, best actor went to Anthony Hopkins for his performance in the dementia drama “The Father." The award had been widely expected to go to Chadwick Boseman for his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The night’s last award, it ended the ceremony on a down note, particularly since Hopkins wasn’t in attendance.

  • Another dead whale was just found in San Francisco Bay — the fifth in under a month

    “To see them dead like this is really heartbreaking.”

  • Mike Pence skiing holiday at height of pandemic cost taxpayers $757,000, report reveals

    Former vice president took trip even as his own task force asked people to stay at home

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • Florida family accused of selling thousands of bottles of fake Covid ‘miracle cure’

    Father and sons allegedly sold ‘tens of thousands’ of bottles of a bleach solution through a ‘non-religious’ church

  • Explainer: What do Apple's new iPhone privacy changes mean for consumers and businesses?

    Apple Inc on Monday will begin rolling out an update of its iOS operating system with new privacy controls designed to limit digital advertisers from tracking iPhone users. For Apple's more than 1 billion iPhone users, the change will mean a new pop-up notification in some apps seeking their permission to collect data that Apple believes could be used to track their browsing habits across third-party apps and websites. For businesses, the rules could bring seismic changes to the nearly $100 billion mobile advertising market if most iPhone users decline to allow data collection, though the exact impact remains a question, according to industry experts.

  • Fully vaccinated Americans to be allowed to visit EU this summer

    More than 94.7 million US citizens already given complete course of jabs

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’