Dallas pharmacist pleads guilty to tampering with drug used in cataract surgeries

A Dallas pharmacist pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal charge of adulterating a drug that was used in cataract surgeries in 2016 and 2017.

The drug, a combination of an antibiotic and a steroid, contained an excessive amount of an inactive ingredient that can damage sensitive eye tissue.

Jack Randall Munn, 71, of Dallas entered his plea Tuesday on a charge of distributing an adulterated drug.

Munn, who is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 3, faces a maximum of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Munn was the former owner of Guardian Pharmacy Services and oversaw the compounding of the drug for two outpatient Dallas surgical centers in 2016 and 2017, according to federal authorities.

In those years, Munn told the centers that Guardian could compound the drug in a manner safe for injection into patients’ eyes, according to federal court documents. There were no reports of injuries, according to court documents.

But the drug made by Guardian contained an excessive amount of the inactive ingredient, causing its purity and quality to fall below that which it was represented to possess, federal authorities said.