Dallas police apprehend suspect in Denton shooting; victim in critical condition

Dallas police apprehended a suspect in a Denton shooting Wednesday that left a victim in critical condition, according to the Denton Police Department.

The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. in the area of I-35E and McCormick Street in Denton.

Police initially asked anybody in the area to stay indoors until Dallas police found the suspect, who had left Denton in a ride share vehicle. The end point of the ride was Dallas and Denton Police tracked the vehicle as it traveled into Dallas, Denton Police said.

The incident is under investigation.