Dallas police apprehend suspect in Denton shooting; victim in critical condition

James Hartley

Dallas police apprehended a suspect in a Denton shooting Wednesday that left a victim in critical condition, according to the Denton Police Department.

The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. in the area of I-35E and McCormick Street in Denton.

Police initially asked anybody in the area to stay indoors until Dallas police found the suspect, who had left Denton in a ride share vehicle. The end point of the ride was Dallas and Denton Police tracked the vehicle as it traveled into Dallas, Denton Police said.

The incident is under investigation.

Recommended Stories