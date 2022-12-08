Dallas police arrest 12-year-old in hit-and-run crash that killed 82-year-old woman

Dallas police said they have arrested a 12-year-old boy who is suspected of driving a car that hit and killed an 82-year-old woman.

Florence Kelly was killed in the crash on Royal Lane on Nov. 7.

Police said the suspect, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested Wednesday and faces a murder charge.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Kelly was driving in the 3800 block of Royal Lane at Rosser Road when her car was hit by a gray Toyota Avalon speeding eastbound on Royal, police said in a news release.

Kelly was taken to a local hospital, where she died. Her family told WFAA-TV that she was on her way to the store to buy groceries.

Kelly’s daughter, Rebekka Kelly, told WFAA that her mother was the sole caretaker for her father, who recently suffered a stroke that left him immobile.

“I’ve never had a Thanksgiving, Christmas, a birthday, or a Mother’s Day without my mother,” Rebekka Kelly said. “I will miss her every day of my life, and she was my best friend.”

The driver and passengers in the Avalon abandoned the car and ran from the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.