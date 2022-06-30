Dallas police arrest man accused of stealing five Amazon trucks, $15K worth of packages

The Dallas Police Fugitive Unit and patrol officers arrested a second suspect Thursday who is accused of stealing five Amazon delivery trucks, according to police.

Michal Ford, 36, was booked into the Dallas County Jail and charged with four felony counts of theft of property, two counts of robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, according to a news release.

Ford and Nakemia Bryant, who was arrested in March, are accused of stealing the Amazon trucks this year. Police said they stole one in January, one in February, and three in March. Police also said that in one case the pair assaulted the driver.

Police had searched for Ford since they arrested Bryant and confirmed him as a suspect. Police said they received a tip from Crime Stoppers that led them to Ford.

While all the trucks were located, the packages valued at more than $15,000 were not.

On March 25, police arrested Bryant, 42, on an outstanding warrant for driving while intoxicated in Balch Springs. She was interviewed by the Dallas Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit-Organized Retail Crime Squad and admitted to the thefts and provided them with Ford’s identity, police said.

The next day, police searched Bryant’s home and found “numerous” opened Amazon boxes with different addresses.

“They drop the loads at designated houses. People at those houses would then go through all those packages, take what they need, leave everything else,” consultant John Matthews told WFAA-TV in March.