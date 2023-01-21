Dallas police arrest man on murder charge in death of 16-year-old girl found shot in creek

Dallas police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a creek after she was shot multiple times.

Police said Saturday that Arturo Flores, 22, has been charged with murder in the shooting of Venus Rodriguez.

Authorities found Rodriguez’s body about 10 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive in the Oak Cliff neighborhood, according to a Dallas Police Department news release.

A man who lives near where the teen’s body was found told WFAA-TV that he heard several gunshots in the middle of the night.

Rodriguez’s family has a GoFundMe account for funeral expenses.