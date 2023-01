Dallas police arrested a suspect Wednesday who faces charges in a November homicide, officials said.

The Dallas Police Department said on its blog that a man was found shot in a parking lot in the 4200 block of West Illinois Avenue on Nov. 5. He was taken to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Bernadino Delgado, 47, has been arrested and charged with the murder, police said. He is detained in the Dallas County Jail.