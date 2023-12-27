Dallas police arrest suspect in slaying of 46-year-old Army veteran in Uptown shooting

Dallas police arrested a 45-year-old man Tuesday in the fatal shooting of an Army veteran on an Uptown street.

Corey Antwon Thompson is in the Dallas County Jail on a charge of murder. Bond is set at $1.25 million.

Dallas police asked for the public’s assistance in tracking down Thompson after Roderick Butler was fatally shot Dec. 20 in the 2200 block of McKinney Ave.

Butler, 46, had struggled with PTSD and experienced homelessness after his service but his family told Star-Telegram affiliate WFAA, things were looking up for him.

Thompson was arrested at the 2600 block of Bickers Street, just four miles from where Butler was slain.