Dallas police arrest suspected gunman who they believe targeted multiple Asian businesses

Dallas police have arrested a suspect they believe may have committed a string of racially-motivated shootings against people of Asian descent.

Most recently, a gunman walked into a hair salon on Royal Lane near Interstate 35E last Wednesday. The man fired multiple shots inside the salon, which is located in an Asian-American community in Dallas that is predominantly Korean, and injured three women before fleeing the scene in a maroon minivan, police said.

In a social media post early Tuesday morning, the Dallas Police Department said it made an arrest connected to the shooting, but did not reveal additional details as of 6 a.m.

The police department said they would release more information about the arrest later Tuesday during a news conference after the suspect was interviewed and processed.

https://twitter.com/DallasPD/status/1526482372555833345?s=20&t=APDmKXZrFVMx-I6HtO1nbA

Last week, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the shooting on Royal Lane may be connected to two other recent shootings at businesses run by Asian-American community members. Police suspect the shootings may be related after saying the driver, in each of the incidents, had a similar vehicle.

“On April 2, 2022, at about 11:13 a.m., a vehicle fired shots as it drove past a strip mall of Asian-run businesses located at 2208 Royal Lane. Witnesses reported the driver was in a red minivan. A month later, on May 10, 2022, a suspect in a burgundy van or car drove by and shot into an Asian-run business near 4849 Sunnyvale Street. Three people were in the back part of the building and were not injured,” police said in a news release. “The next day, on May 11, 2022, at 2216 Royal Lane, a suspect entered the business and shot three victims. A witness described the suspect running from that business to a red older style minivan and sped away westbound on Royal Lane.”

This photo shows the exterior of Hair World Salon on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Dallas. Dallas’ police chief said Friday, May 13, 2022 that a shooting that injured three women in a hair salon in the city’s Koreatown might have been a hate crime as he announced that it could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Prior to linking the three shootings together, the police department initially announced that they didn’t believe the shots fired last week were racially motivated.

Story continues

The shootings are now being investigated as possible hate crimes.

“Dallas Police have reached out to our partners to make them aware of this possible connection and to ask for their assistance — this includes the FBI and member agencies of the Joint Terrorism Task Force,” police said last Friday in a written statement. “Through our Community Engagement, we have, or are in the process of notifying our Asian community and business leaders and we have also reached out to the Anti-Defamation League, the mayor, the Mayor’s Hate Crime Advisory Council, and scheduled a Korean/American Safety Town Hall meeting.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, reports have risen of violence, harassment and hate incidents against Asian Americans. Verbal harassment and deliberate avoidance of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been a majority of the incidents, followed by physical assaults and being coughed at or spat on, USA Today reported last year. A majority of the victims have been women.

Between March 19, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021, there were at least 10,905 hate incidents against Asian Americans in the U.S., according to Stop AAPI Hate. Texas ranked fourth in number of reported hate incidents during that stretch, with around 425.

Star-Telegram Service Reporter Brayden Garcia contributed to this report.