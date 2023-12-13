Dallas police ask for help finding suspects, car that hit officer on motorcycle

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and finding the suspects and their vehicle that injured an officer Tuesday morning.

At about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, Dallas police responded to the 4200 block of North Jim Miller. The preliminary investigation determined the driver of a black Dodge Challenger sped away from a traffic stop, hitting an officer on a motorcycle. The suspect vehicle then left the scene northbound on North Jim Miller, police said.

The officer was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries and was released, according to police.

Dallas police are looking for the suspects and suspect vehicle in a hit and run that injured an officer on a motorcycle Tuesday morning, Dec. 12, 2023.

The suspect vehicle is described by police as having faded, matte paint on the hood, blacked out tail lights, a baseball cap on the front of the dashboard, and custom, loud tail pipes.

The license plate is not registered to the vehicle, according to police.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the suspects or suspect vehicle is asked to contact D.L. Smith at 214-784-9815 or doris.smith@dallaspolice.gov.