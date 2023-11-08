Dallas police ask for help finding woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Antonia Ramirez, 72, was last seen at around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Capitol Avenue. She was on foot and may be confused and in need of assistance, according to police.

Ramirez is described by police as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt.

Anyone with information about Ramirez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268.