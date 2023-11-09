Dallas police ask for help identifying suspects in shooting that left man dead
Dallas police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in an October shooting that killed a man and injured a woman.
At about 3:10 a.m. on Oct. 14, police responded to a shooting call in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive in south Dallas.
The preliminary investigation determined 38-year-old Quentin Gellington stepped in to defend a victim of an aggravated robbery and was shot by an unknown suspect or suspects.
An uninvolved 31-year-old woman was also shot in the incident, according to police. Her identity was not released by authorities.
The victims were transported to a local hospital where Gellington died from his injuries.
The female victim was treated and released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jelisa Reed at 469-597 9332 or jelisa.reed@dallaspolice.gov.